Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Extends point streak
Kucherov had two assists and was plus-2 in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Kucherov set up goals by Mitchell Stephens and Brayden Point to push his current point streak to four games (one goal, four assists). He has found the scoresheet in nine of his last 11 games and now has 45 points in 40 games for the season. Kucherov isn't producing at his ridiculous 128-point pace from 2018-19, but he still has a shot at a third straight 100-point campaign.
