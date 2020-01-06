Play

Fiala scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flames.

Fiala opened the scoring just 5:01 into the first period. The 23-year-old winger has been strong with a goal and four helpers over his six outings. He's at 25 points, 80 shots on goal and 28 PIM in 38 contests overall this season.

