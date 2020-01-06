Play

Barberio has been a healthy scratch in the last eight games for the Avalanche.

The 29-year-old owns a plus-7 rating and 12 PIM this season. Those numbers are quite impressive considering he's only played in 14 games, but with him consistently in the press box lately, he possesses very little fantasy value. He also has two assists and 21 shots this season.

