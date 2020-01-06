Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Three-game point streak
Hertl recorded an assist, two shots on net and a blocked shot in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Capitals.
Hertl set up Logan Couture for an empty-net goal with 1:00 remaining in third period. It should've been the clinching tuck, but the Caps scored two goals over the next 45 seconds, and Lars Eller potted the deciding goal in overtime. Still, Hertl has a three-game point streak, and he's accrued 33 points through 40 games.
