Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Starting Tuesday

Greiss will defend the road twine in Tuesday's game versus the Devils, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Semyon Varlamov has taken over the No. 1 job, and he'll make his fifth straight start Monday versus the Avalanche. This is partly due to Varlamov's stellar play and partly due to Greiss' struggles, as the latter has lost three straight starts and posted a 5.97 GAA in that stretch. The Devils have looked decent lately with four wins in their last six games.