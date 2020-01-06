Kings' Jonathan Quick: Patrolling crease Monday
Quick will defend the home net in Monday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Zach Dooley of LAKingsInsider.com reports.
Quick's in a bit of a cold spell, as he's posted a 2-3-1 record with an .896 save percentage over the past six starts. This will be his first start of 2020, and he draws a favorable matchup. The Blue Jackets rank 22nd with a 15.3 power-play percentage and 21st with 2.53 goals per road game.
