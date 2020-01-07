Play

Djoos (upper body) won't play Tuesday against Ottawa, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Djoos skated in a non-contact jersey Tuesday morning, so he's definitely making progress in his recovery, but there's still no clear-cut timetable for his return. Another update on the 25-year-old Swede's status should surface once he's cleared to rejoin the lineup.

