Blackwood will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game against the Islanders, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood has been battling an illness since Saturday, but he'll tough it out against the Isles. The 23-year-old was a little shaky in his last start Saturday against Colorado, surrendering four goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-2 loss. He'll try to bounce back in a home clash with an Islanders squad that's averaging 2.45 goals per game on the road this campaign, 24th in the NHL.