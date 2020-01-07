Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Wednesday
Holtby will get the starting nod on the road against the Flyers on Wednesday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Holtby will take the second game of the Caps' back-to-back while Ilya Samsonov defends the cage versus Ottawa on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Holtby stopped a three-game losing skid in Sunday's overtime, comeback win over the Sharks. Heading into the back half of the season, the veteran netminder will likely see a few extra start go to Samsonov in order for Holtby to stay fresh for a postseason run.
