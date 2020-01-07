Blues' Carl Gunnarsson: Won't play Tuesday
Gunnarsson (arm) will remain sidelined against San Jose on Tuesday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
According to coach Craig Berube, Gunnarsson might be healthy enough to play but needs some more practice time before getting back into the lineup. With the defenseman sidelined, along with Colton Parayko (upper body), youngster Niko Mikkola will make his NHL debut in Tuesday's tilt. The Blues will have another practice session Wednesday, which opens the door for Gunnarsson to return to action versus Buffalo on Thursday.
