Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk: Good to go
Grzelcyk (illness) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against Nashville, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.
Grzelcyk missed Saturday's matchup with Edmonton due to an illness, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. The 26-year-old will return to his usual role skating on Boston's third pairing and second power-play unit against the Predators.
