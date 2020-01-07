Hurricanes' James Reimer: Between pipes Tuesday
Reimer will guard the home goal Tuesday versus the Flyers, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Reimer will take the cage for the first time since the turn of the calendar to 2020 and will look to recover from a pair of bumpy outings in his last two appearances. The veteran's overall numbers remain solid, with Reimer owning a 2.69 GAA and a .914 save percentage. However, he's curiously made just two starts on home ice this season and allowed a combined seven goals to the Devils and Blue Jackets. Reimer will receive an opportunity to buck that bad start Tuesday versus a Philadelphia squad posting just 2.48 goals per game on the road.
