Ducks' Ryan Miller: Tending twine Tuesday
Miller will protect the home net versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.
Miller hasn't started since Dec. 22, where he gave up five goals in a loss to the Rangers. The Blue Jackets are averaging only 2.60 goals per game on the road this season, so this could be a favorable matchup for the 39-year-old goalie.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.