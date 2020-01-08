Play

Ducks' Ryan Miller: Tending twine Tuesday

Miller will protect the home net versus the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Miller hasn't started since Dec. 22, where he gave up five goals in a loss to the Rangers. The Blue Jackets are averaging only 2.60 goals per game on the road this season, so this could be a favorable matchup for the 39-year-old goalie.

