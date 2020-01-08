Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg: Questionable to return Tuesday

Silfverberg suffered an upper-body injury and is questionable to return to Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets.

Silfverberg's injury occurred in the first period after he took an inadvertent elbow to the chin from the Blue Jackets' Jakob Lilja, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports. The winger skated only 4:53 in the contest. If he's unable to return Tuesday, Ondrej Kase is likely to fill a top-six role.