Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod

Andersen will guard the cage during Wednesday's home matchup with Winnipeg, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Andersen didn't play well his last time out, surrendering three goals on 19 shots before being replaced by Michael Hutchinson in the second period of Monday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers. The Danish backstop will try to bounce back in a home matchup with a Jets club that's averaging a respectable 3.27 goals per game on the road this campaign, eighth in the NHL.