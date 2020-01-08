Brossoit will get the starting nod against the Bruins on the road Thursday, Paul Friesen of Winnipeg Sun reports.

Brossoit made just one relief appearance in the Jets' previous six outings and hasn't started since Dec. 23 against Montreal. In that contest, the netminder faced of barrage of pucks as he stopped 42 of 48 shots in a losing effort. The British Columbia native will no doubt be hoping for more help from his defensemen on Thursday.