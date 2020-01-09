Stars' Jamie Benn: Strikes on power play
Benn scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.
Benn converted on a Tyler Seguin pass to tie the game at one in the second period. The goal got Benn to double-digits this season -- he has 21 points, 114 shots on goal and 107 hits through 43 games. There's no doubt it's been a down year, but the 30-year-old may be picking up the pace with four points in his last four outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.