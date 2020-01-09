Stars' Jamie Benn: Strikes on power play

Benn scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Benn converted on a Tyler Seguin pass to tie the game at one in the second period. The goal got Benn to double-digits this season -- he has 21 points, 114 shots on goal and 107 hits through 43 games. There's no doubt it's been a down year, but the 30-year-old may be picking up the pace with four points in his last four outings.