Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod Thursday

Vasilevskiy will be between the pipes against Arizona at home Thursday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy is riding a six-game winning streak during which he recorded a 2.17 GAA. The netminder hasn't lost in regulation since Dec. 14 versus Washington and will look to keep his run of form going Thursday. With a back-to-back on the horizon, the Russian will likely split Saturday and Sunday's matchups against Philadelphia and New Jersey, respectively, with Curtis McElhinney.