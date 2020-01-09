Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod Thursday
Vasilevskiy will be between the pipes against Arizona at home Thursday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy is riding a six-game winning streak during which he recorded a 2.17 GAA. The netminder hasn't lost in regulation since Dec. 14 versus Washington and will look to keep his run of form going Thursday. With a back-to-back on the horizon, the Russian will likely split Saturday and Sunday's matchups against Philadelphia and New Jersey, respectively, with Curtis McElhinney.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Notches sixth straight win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Taking on Vancouver•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Logs fifth straight win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Pegged for Sunday's start•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Vezina form returning•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Canadiens•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.