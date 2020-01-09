Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Tending twine Thursday
Ullmark will defend the cage on the road against the Blues on Thursday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Ullmark is coming off back-to-back wins but could start showing signs of fatigue considering he has appeared in 12 of Buffalo's last 13 contests. The Sabres do have a back-to-back around the corner on Saturday and Sunday versus Vancouver and Detroit, respectively, so look for Carter Hutton to get the nod in one of those outings.
