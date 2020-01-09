Play

Weegar (upper body) won't play Thursday against Vancouver, NHL.com's Alain Poupart reports.

Weegar will miss an eighth straight game Thursday, but he returned to practice in a non-contact jersey Wednesday, so he's definitely making progress in his recovery. The 26-year-old blueliner will be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Maple Leafs.

