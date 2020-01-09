Blues' Jordan Binnington: Between pipes Thursday
Binnington will start in the home crease Thursday versus the Sabres, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Outside of getting blown up by the Avalanche in his first start of 2020, Binnington has been solid between the pipes in the past month. The second-year netminder sports a 7-1-0 record, a 2.76 GAA and a .906 save percentage over that span and even more impressive marks of 5-0-0, a 2.00 GAA and a .925 save percentage over five home starts. Buffalo sports a minus-24 goal differential over 22 road contests, positioning Binnington for a good chance to continue his dominant stretch at the home rink.
