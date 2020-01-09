Blackhawks' Drake Caggiula: Back in action

Caggiula (concussion) will return to the lineup Thursday against the Predators, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.

Caggiula has been sidelined since mid-November with a concussion, so he'll definitely have some rust to shake off during Thursday's contest. The feisty winger, who's picked up four points in 15 games this campaign, is expected to skate with Dominik Kubalik and Jonathan Toews on the Blackhawks' first line against the Predators.