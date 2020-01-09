Play

Gunnarsson (arm) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Buffalo.

Gunnarsson, who's been sidelined since Dec. 12 with an arm injury, is considered healthy enough to play, but he'll need some time to get back into game shape before rejoining the lineup. He'll need to be activated off injured reserve before returning to action, so another update on his status should surface once that occurs.

