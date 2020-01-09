Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Gets starting nod
Subban will guard the home goal during Thursday's clash with the Kings.
Subban struggled in his last appearance Dec. 27 against the Ducks, surrendering four goals on just 18 shots en route to an ugly 4-3 loss. The 26-year-old backstop will look to bounce back in a favorable home matchup with an L.A. squad that's 6-14-3 on the road this year.
