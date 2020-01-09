Kase was called up from AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

Kase will trade spots with Mikhail Vorobyev, who was shipped down to the minors. In his previous stint with the Flyers this season, the 22-year-old Kase notched one goal, five shots and three hits in five games while averaging 10:44 of ice time. The Czech's spot in the lineup is far from a lock and this may not be the last he's seen of the AHL.