Stars' Ben Bishop: Tending twine Thursday
Bishop will get the start for Thursday's road clash against Anaheim, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop will draw his first start since he backstopped his team to a victory in the 2020 Winter Classic on New Year's day. His past five starts haven't been great, however, going 2-3-0 along with a 3.57 GAA and .895 save percentage in that span. The 33-year-old will draw a great matchup Thursday, facing a Ducks offense that ranks 29th in the league in goals per game (2.53).
