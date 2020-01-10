DeBrincat scored a power-play goal on three shots and was minus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

DeBrincat's goal brought the Blackhawks to within 3-2 just over five minutes into the second period. That was as close as Chicago would get, as Nashville answered with a pair of empty-net goals. DeBrincat has 11 goals and 31 points in 45 games, disappointing totals compared to his 41-goal, 76-point sophomore campaign from a year ago. His shooting percentage has dropped from 18.6 last season to 8.1 this year.