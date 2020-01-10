Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Scores with man advantage
DeBrincat scored a power-play goal on three shots and was minus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.
DeBrincat's goal brought the Blackhawks to within 3-2 just over five minutes into the second period. That was as close as Chicago would get, as Nashville answered with a pair of empty-net goals. DeBrincat has 11 goals and 31 points in 45 games, disappointing totals compared to his 41-goal, 76-point sophomore campaign from a year ago. His shooting percentage has dropped from 18.6 last season to 8.1 this year.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Sends 20th assist•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Records two points in win•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Snaps eight-game goal drought•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Picks up assist•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Back at practice•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Sits out practice Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.