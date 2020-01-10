Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: In goal Friday
Mrazek will get the starting nod at home versus the Coyotes on Friday.
Mrazek dropped his last two starts while giving up seven goals on 55 shots (.873 save percentage). After getting the night off against the Flyers on Tuesday, the netminder should be ready for a bounce back performance against Arizona. If Mrazek continues to struggle, he could see some more starts headed to James Reimer.
