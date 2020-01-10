Capitals' Braden Holtby: Defending net Saturday
Holtby will start in goal Saturday when the Capitals host the Devils, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Holtby has struggled in the crease recently, allowing three or more goals in each of his last five outings to compile a 1-4-0 record over that span. He will aim to begin righting the ship Saturday against a Devils club averaging just 2.29 goals per game (tied for 29th in the NHL) on the road.
