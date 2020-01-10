Flyers' Carter Hart: Between pipes Saturday
Hart will tend the twine at home versus the Lightning on Saturday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hart bounced back from a three-game losing streak with a 26-save win over the Caps on Wednesday. The 21-year-old needs just two more victories to match the mark he set last season (16), a threshold he should be capable of reaching soon. The Alberta native should continue to carry the workload for the Flyers and shouldn't have to worry about Brian Elliott stealing the No. 1 job away from him.
More News
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Benefits from home cooking•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Starting against top team in NHL•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Pulled after three goals in first•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Starting in Arizona•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Slow start proves costly•
-
Flyers' Carter Hart: Taking on Golden Knights•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.