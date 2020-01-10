Hart will tend the twine at home versus the Lightning on Saturday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hart bounced back from a three-game losing streak with a 26-save win over the Caps on Wednesday. The 21-year-old needs just two more victories to match the mark he set last season (16), a threshold he should be capable of reaching soon. The Alberta native should continue to carry the workload for the Flyers and shouldn't have to worry about Brian Elliott stealing the No. 1 job away from him.