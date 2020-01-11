Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Dealing with illness
Nielsen (illness) was not present at Saturday's practice, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Nielsen wasn't available for practice but he still has a chance to suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Sabres. The veteran center has six points in 40 games this season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Set to play Friday•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Iffy against Ottawa•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Key in come-from-behind win•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Snaps scoring skid•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Back to health, but quiet night•
-
Red Wings' Frans Nielsen: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.