Stars' Anton Khudobin: Draws start Saturday
Khudobin will patrol the crease for Saturday's tilt in San Jose, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Khudobin has been on fire over his last handful of outings. The 33-year-old netminder has recorded a 1.61 GAA and .952 save percentage alongside a 5-0-0 record over his last six games. If he keeps up this pace, he'll likely continue splitting time with Ben Bishop.
