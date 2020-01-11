Senators' Craig Anderson: Not starting Saturday
Contrary to a previous report, Anderson will not start against the Canadiens on Saturday, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.
Head coach D.J. Smith said that Marcus Hogberg would be "rewarded for good play" and get the starting nod again Saturday. Anderson will likely see some action against Chicago on Tuesday or Vegas on Thursday.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Facing Canadiens Saturday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets hook against Caps•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Defending net Tuesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Strong play not enough•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Guarding cage Saturday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Rough night in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.