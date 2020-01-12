Binnington made 21 saves Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Binnington allowed a Filip Chytil goal 94 seconds into the game before settling in en route to his third consecutive win and his ninth in his last 10 starts. The victory was Binnington's 22nd of the season, leaving him two away from his 2018-19 total. He carries a 2.47 GAA and .917 save percentage into Monday's home tilt against Anaheim.