Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Leaves game early
Cizikas was forced to leave the game early Saturday after taking a shot to the groin, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Cizikas blocked a shot from David Pastrnak of the Bruins in overtime and unfortunately for him, that shot deflected off of his stick and caught him in the man region. Coach Barry Trotz believes Cizikas will just need some rest and should be able to play Monday versus the Rangers.
