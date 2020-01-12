Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Earns assist
Tkachuk picked up an assist and a game-high six hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.
Tkachuk helped out on Elias Lindholm's first-period tally. The pesky winger also exchanged pleasantries with Zack Kassian, drawing a double-minor for roughing against the Oilers' tough guy. Tkachuk is a textbook pest, but he's got plenty of scoring to go with it. The 22-year-old is up to 39 points (15 tallies, 24 helpers), 123 shots on goal, 92 hits and 34 PIM through 46 outings.
