Ullmark will patrol the road crease for Sunday's game against Detroit, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

The Swede will draw the start after sitting out Saturday's game against Vancouver, and previously started 13 of 14 games, going 6-6-1 along with a 2.79 GAA and .904 save percentage. Ullmark will draw a phenomenal matchup against the last-place team in the league in total points (27) and goals for per game (2.18).