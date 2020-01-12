Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Tending twine Sunday
Ullmark will patrol the road crease for Sunday's game against Detroit, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
The Swede will draw the start after sitting out Saturday's game against Vancouver, and previously started 13 of 14 games, going 6-6-1 along with a 2.79 GAA and .904 save percentage. Ullmark will draw a phenomenal matchup against the last-place team in the league in total points (27) and goals for per game (2.18).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.