Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Patrolling crease Sunday
Markstrom will draw the road start for Sunday's clash versus the Wild.
Markstrom's record has reflected better than he's played, as he's gone 4-1-0 along with a .900 save percentage and 3.69 GAA in his past five starts. He'll need to be sharp Sunday, especially considering the Wild have racked up a 11-4-4 record at home this campaign.
