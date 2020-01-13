Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Hits showers early
Andersen gave up four goals on 12 shots in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Panthers.
Andersen played only 20:49 in the contest, with Mike Matheson's second-period tally ending his outing. The Dane was let off the hook as the Maple Leafs covered the four goals he gave up by the end of the contest. His GAA inflated to 2.82 with a .912 save percentage in 36 starts this season. He's been pulled from two of his last three starts -- Andersen has been a risky fantasy play in recent weeks.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Facing Panthers Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Salvages one point versus Jets•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Gets starting nod•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Hits showers early•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Taking on Oilers•
-
Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Yet another busy night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.