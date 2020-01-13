Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen: Hits showers early

Andersen gave up four goals on 12 shots in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Panthers.

Andersen played only 20:49 in the contest, with Mike Matheson's second-period tally ending his outing. The Dane was let off the hook as the Maple Leafs covered the four goals he gave up by the end of the contest. His GAA inflated to 2.82 with a .912 save percentage in 36 starts this season. He's been pulled from two of his last three starts -- Andersen has been a risky fantasy play in recent weeks.