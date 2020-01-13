Flyers' Carter Hart: Tending twine Monday
Hart will guard the home net in Monday's game versus the Bruins, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Hart looks on top of his game, as he let up just three total goals over the past two games versus the Capitals and Lightning -- two top-5 scoring teams. The Bruins aren't far from that category either, as they rank eighth with 3.35 goals per contest, and they ride a three-game win streak into this matchup.
