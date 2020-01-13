Staal (upper body) will play in Monday's clash with the Islanders, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Staal missed Saturday's game with the upper-body issue, but as evidenced by this news, he's feeling well enough to play. The veteran's return to the lineup likely won't chance anything from a fantasy perspective, as he has just six points in 27 games this campaign. Libor Hajek will serve as a healthy scratch among the defensemen.