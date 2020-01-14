Bruins' Danton Heinen: Two helpers in loss
Heinen dished out two assists in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Flyers on Monday.
That is his fifth multi-point game of the season despite only scoring in 15 games total. Heinen has five points over his last four games despite averaging only 12:27 in ice time. He has seven goals and 20 points in 46 games this season.
