Islanders' Casey Cizikas: Won't play Tuesday
Cizikas (groin) won't play Tuesday versus the Red Wings, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Coach Barry Trotz stated that although Cizikas won't play Tuesday, the injury shouldn't keep him out of the lineup much longer. Cizikas was hit in the man region by a deflected shot Saturday and Trotz put it delicately when he stated that it's nothing serious, just a bad case of exactly what it looked like. The next chance for Cizikas to play will be Thursday versus the Rangers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.