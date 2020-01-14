Cizikas (groin) won't play Tuesday versus the Red Wings, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz stated that although Cizikas won't play Tuesday, the injury shouldn't keep him out of the lineup much longer. Cizikas was hit in the man region by a deflected shot Saturday and Trotz put it delicately when he stated that it's nothing serious, just a bad case of exactly what it looked like. The next chance for Cizikas to play will be Thursday versus the Rangers.