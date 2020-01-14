Play

Ullmark will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game versus Vegas.

Ullmark was sharp in his last start Sunday against Detroit, turning aside 21 of 22 shots en route to a tidy 5-1 victory. The 26-year-old Swede will look to pick up his fourth win in his last five starts in a home matchup with a slumping Golden Knights squad that's lost three straight games.

