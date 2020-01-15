Sharks' Aaron Dell: Tending twine Tuesday

Dell will start Tuesday's road showdown against the Coyotes, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Dell has been stellar in his past five starts, going 4-1-0 along with a 1.79 GAA and .939 save percentage in that span. He'll face a decent matchup against a Coyotes offense that ranks just 22nd in the league in goals per game this campaign (2.73).