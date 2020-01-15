Bruins' Jaroslav Halak: Takes loss in relief
Halak stopped 24 of 27 shots after replacing Tuukka Rask early in the first period during Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Rask exited the game before he'd even faced a shot after taking an accidental elbow to the head and suffering a concussion, forcing Halak into action one night after he's surrendered five goals to the Flyers. With Rask potentially facing an extended absence, the 34-year-old Halak will have to step up as the Bruins' No. 1 netminder, a job he should have no trouble filling given his 2.49 GAA and .919 save percentage on the season.
