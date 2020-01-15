Farabee has zero goals or points with a minus-2 rating in his last nine games.

The first-round pick's rookie season has been a disappointment, especially lately. His last goal came on Dec. 3, and while he hasn't played in all of Philadelphia's games since that date, it's still been 16 contests since Farabee found the back of the net. His best contributions have been to the PIM category. He has three goals, 12 points, a minus-1 rating, 37 PIM and 55 shots in 37 games this season.