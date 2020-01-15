Play

Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting in Philadelphia

Price is slated to start between the pipes in Thursday's road game versus the Flyers, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Price has been razor sharp recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Senators and Flames while posting an otherworldly 0.49 GAA and .986 save percentage. The 32-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his 19th victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a Philadelphia squad that's gone 15-3-4 at home this year.

