Binnington will be between the pipes against the Flyers at home Wednesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Binnington is riding a three-game winning streak in which he posted a 1.67 GAA and .930 save percentage. The 26-year-old netminder needs just two more victories to match his total from 2018-19 (24) and set a new career best. The Ontario native will face off with Flyers' Brian Elliott.