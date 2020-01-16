Wild's Alex Stalock: In goal Thursday
Stalock will get the starting nod at home against the Lightning on Thursday, Kevin Falness of KFAN 1003 reports.
Stalock will be back in the crease following two games on the bench in favor of Devan Dubnyk. In his previous four outings, the 32-year-old Stalock posted a 0-3-1 record and .885 save percentage. The St. Paul native needs just three more wins to match his career high set back in 2013-14 with the Sharks, though a clash with the Lightning's high-powered offense (3.56 goals per game) isn't exactly the ideal matchup to secure win No. 10.
